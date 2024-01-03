A major South Downs road which has been plagued by problems for more than a year is set to close next week following new safety concerns.

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was closed in December 2022 after a landslide which led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

The road remained closed for months before finally reopening to single-lane traffic, controlled by traffic lights, in April 2023. But now highway experts say the road will shut again ‘for six hours’ on January 9 following concerns over trees in the area.

West Sussex County Council says that an independent geotechnical report has brought into question the health of the trees on both sides of Church Hill.

The road is still currently open under traffic-light control but will close between 9.30am and 3.30pm on January 9 so that county council tree specialists can carry out a detailed assessment.

A council spokesperson said: “The assessment, with geotechnical support, will have the stability of the embankments in mind. It will aim to establish what works are needed in the short and medium term to keep this section of highway safe.

“We also plan to utilise the road closure to carry out street lighting lamp upgrades, which will avoid the need to close the road again on a separate occasion.

“Once the assessment is complete, we will understand if additional works are required.”

The council has previously assured local residents that it is ‘committed to the full and safe re-opening of Church Hill.’

It maintains that there are difficulties in achieving a long-term solution because the area near the site of the landslide in December 2022 is within two areas of privately-owned land.

It maintains that legal options are ‘not straightforward’ and says it has had to consider other legal steps to gain access to the land to carry out necessary works so that the road can finally be fully re-opened to traffic.