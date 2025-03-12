Russ ‘The Hardest Geezer’ Cook has started his latest superhuman challenge in New Zealand.

"After months of planning, flying halfway across the world, getting welcomed with a proper Māori reception, picking up the wagon, and stocking up on enough supplies to fuel a small army, we’re finally at the start line,” Russ wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"None of this happens solo, so let me introduce you to the crew who are making this mission possible:

“Toby: Director/cinematographer. Smashed the Euros with him last summer. From Devon. Loves fish, hates Spurs. Will be capturing the madness every step of the way.

“Ben: Been mates since we were five years old, kicking ball at the world famous Worthing United. He’s running logistics on the ground, keeping the operation moving. Big fan of efficiency, chaos, and an occasional beer.

“Luca: Met through running years ago, been smashing it in social media since. Best groomed man in the Southern Hemisphere. My girlfriend’s hoping I take notes. He’s here to capture every mile, meltdown, and moment.

“Me? Chief caving in officer of global tarmac network.”

The latest challenge will see the Worthing man run the 3000km Te Araroa, a mountainous trail which spans the length of Aotearoa New Zealand and is the equivalent of completing approximately 60 ultramarathons. Photo: 100% Pure New Zealand

Russ completed his incredible run across the entire length of Africa from south to north in April 2024 – after more than a year.

Starting in South Africa in April 2023, he ran 29 miles a day through 16 countries – raising more than £700,000 for charity.

Russ quickly moved on to his next challenges – taking part in the London Marathon and then ran to Germany for the Euro 2024 tournament. He also recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

Russ Cook completed his incredible run across the entire length of Africa from south to north in April 2024 – after more than a year. (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

Russ took off from Stirling Point in Bluff at the southern tip of the South Island, and began his run northbound on the trail, famed as having some of the world’s most diverse terrains, with mountains, native forests, coastlines, seas and cities to navigate. The total elevation gain of Te Araroa is approximately 273,285 feet, which is roughly the same elevation as nine and a half Mount Everests (29,032 feet).

Russ has been set another challenge by partners 100% Pure New Zealand – to ‘slow down and take in New Zealand’s people, places and culture’, experiencing the ‘true spirit of Manaakitanga’ – a Māori concept of the warmest welcome and hospitality. Along the way, Russ will be immersed in New Zealand’s culture and seasonably warm autumn weather, taking on a city-scape bungee jump, skydiving over crystal clear waters, and bathing under the stars.

Speaking from the start line, Russ said: “I can’t wait to set off on this challenge and begin to explore Aotearoa New Zealand. I’ve always wanted to see the country’s incredible landscapes, experience its unique culture, and meet the hospitable local people.

"The incredible, warm, welcome I’ve received so far has already given me a glimpse of how special the journey ahead of me will be.

“For me, there’s no better way to explore New Zealand than getting outside in this beautiful warm Autumn weather and discovering it all on foot. I’m feeling prepared and excited for everything Te Araroa has to offer.”

Rene de Monchy, Chief Executive at 100% Pure New Zealand said “We’re delighted to be working with Russ on his next incredible mission, and excited to help guide him through the wealth of landscapes, coasts, culture and cuisine the country has to offer all year round.

“Russ’ determination, sense of adventure and kindness towards others truly reflects the values of our nation. We’re excited to finally welcome him to Aotearoa to show him what Manaakitanga is all about from the Kiwis he’ll meet throughout his journey.”

To follow Russ’ journey and learn more about New Zealand, visit @hardestgeezer and www.newzealand.com/hardestgeezer.