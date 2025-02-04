Worthing's 'Hardest Geezer' reveals latest extreme challenge
Russ, from Worthing in West Sussex, completed his incredible run across the entire length of Africa from south to north in April 2024 – after more than a year.
Starting in South Africa in April 2023, he ran 29 miles a day through 16 countries – raising more than £700,000 for charity.
Russ quickly moved on to his next challenges – taking part in the London Marathon and then ran to Germany for the Euro 2024 tournament. He also recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.
He is not done there, though – with plans in the pipeline to run the full length of New Zealand.
The 27-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “New Zealand, let's do this – 3,000km. 300,000 feet of elevation, 60 back-to-back ultra marathons.
"There will be highs, lows, and plenty of adventures to be had along the way!
Russ shared a video with his 1.2million followers on Instagram, revealing more about his latest challenge.
He said: “In 2019, we had the Asia to London run. In 2023 and 2024, we ran the entire length of Africa.
"Now we've been cooking up a new project. It's about the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest ten times.
“I'm buzzing about this because I've always wanted to go to New Zealand
“But what makes this even better is that we've partnered with 100% Pure New Zealand who are going to show us everything the country has to offer.
"We're going to be taking the Te Araroa, which is a trail that goes from the South Island all the way up to the top of the North Island.
"We're going to be crossing through mountains, rivers, big beautiful beaches and everything in between.
"More details on that to follow soon but big thank you for the support as always boys and girls. Big love.”