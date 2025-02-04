After running the full length of Africa, Russ ‘The Hardest Geezer’ Cook is aiming to conquer New Zealand.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russ, from Worthing in West Sussex, completed his incredible run across the entire length of Africa from south to north in April 2024 – after more than a year.

Starting in South Africa in April 2023, he ran 29 miles a day through 16 countries – raising more than £700,000 for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russ quickly moved on to his next challenges – taking part in the London Marathon and then ran to Germany for the Euro 2024 tournament. He also recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

He is not done there, though – with plans in the pipeline to run the full length of New Zealand.

The 27-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “New Zealand, let's do this – 3,000km. 300,000 feet of elevation, 60 back-to-back ultra marathons.

"There will be highs, lows, and plenty of adventures to be had along the way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russ shared a video with his 1.2million followers on Instagram, revealing more about his latest challenge.

After more than a year out in Africa, Russ Cook – from Worthing in West Sussex – completed his incredible run across the entire length of Africa from south to north in April 2024. (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “In 2019, we had the Asia to London run. In 2023 and 2024, we ran the entire length of Africa.

"Now we've been cooking up a new project. It's about the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest ten times.

“I'm buzzing about this because I've always wanted to go to New Zealand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But what makes this even better is that we've partnered with 100% Pure New Zealand who are going to show us everything the country has to offer.

"We're going to be taking the Te Araroa, which is a trail that goes from the South Island all the way up to the top of the North Island.

"We're going to be crossing through mountains, rivers, big beautiful beaches and everything in between.

"More details on that to follow soon but big thank you for the support as always boys and girls. Big love.”