Properties for sale in Barnham: Beautiful five bedroom period property with countryside views

A five bedroom period property with stunning countryside views could be yours at a guide price of £1,100,000.

Nestled in Hill Lane, Barnham, this spectacularly presented period home is arranged over two floors and comes with a sizeable rear garden, complete with a range of outbuildings and three garages.

Despite its age, the substantial detached home has undergone extensive renovations by the current vendors, including two extensions sympathetic to its character and charm.

It also boasts access to local shopping facilities in the village centre, as well as a railway station with access to London Victoria. More comprehensive facilities are accessible in nearby Chichester, which boasts a wide selection of shops, pubs, restaurants and bars, and the village is situated within site of the handsome South Downs.

Listed by Zoopla and Pegasus properties, it is current selling for a guide price of £1,100,000. Click here to read more.

Read more

1 . Gorgeous five bedroom countryside home The home is situated on the fringes of Barnham. Photo: contrib

2 . Gorgeous five bedroom countryside home It could all be yours for a price of £1,100,000 Photo: contrib

3 . Gorgeous five bedroom countryside home The characterfully-equipped kitchen gives you plenty of space to work. Photo: contrib

4 . Gorgeous five bedroom countryside home The well-appointed kitchen comes with everything you might need. Photo: contrib