See inside as new museum exhibit brings magic of Middle Earth to Chichester
A new exhibit at Chichester’s Novium Museum is set to bring the Magic of Middle Earth to West Sussex tomorrow (Saturday April 1).
By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:56 BST
Featuring film posters, art, props and memorabilia dedicated to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and The Silmarillion, the exhibit celebrates all things Tolkien, exploring his special connection to to the counter-cultural landscape of the 60s and 70s, as well as his enduring modern relevance.
Read on for a sneak-peek inside.
