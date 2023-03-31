Edit Account-Sign Out
The exhibit opens tomorrow (April 1)

See inside as new museum exhibit brings magic of Middle Earth to Chichester

A new exhibit at Chichester’s Novium Museum is set to bring the Magic of Middle Earth to West Sussex tomorrow (Saturday April 1).

By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:56 BST

Featuring film posters, art, props and memorabilia dedicated to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and The Silmarillion, the exhibit celebrates all things Tolkien, exploring his special connection to to the counter-cultural landscape of the 60s and 70s, as well as his enduring modern relevance.

Read on for a sneak-peek inside.

The exhibit features Tolkien-inspired paintings by a variety of artists.

1. The art of Middle Earth

The exhibit features Tolkien-inspired paintings by a variety of artists. Photo: Connor Gormley

Alongside the books and films, the exhibit also explores the toys and games inspired by the fantasy epic.

2. Plenty of space to play

Alongside the books and films, the exhibit also explores the toys and games inspired by the fantasy epic. Photo: Connor Gormley

Dominant themes in Tolkien's work - like environmentalism - are explored in detail.

3. Supernatural nature

Dominant themes in Tolkien's work - like environmentalism - are explored in detail. Photo: Connor Gormley

An action figure diorama recreates The Battle of Helms Deep from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

4. The Battle of Helms Deep

An action figure diorama recreates The Battle of Helms Deep from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Photo: Connor Gormley

