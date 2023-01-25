Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Beautiful 4 bedroom character cottage on sale for £750,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom character cottage in Middleton-on-Sea is packed with charm and situated close to nearby schools – read on to see inside.

The bungalow, which dates back to the 1930s, sits right in the heart of Middleton-on-Sea and benefits from a generous plot of land approaching 1/3 of an acre.

That means potential buyers will have plenty of scope to expand further, subject to the usual conditions, if they so desire, but it certainly doesn't mean that what's on offer isn’t beautiful.

The ground floor features a generous sitting room with doors to the garden, a feature fireplace and an alcove for a fining table or study area, a snug, a ground floor bedroom, a double garage and a kitchen.

The remaining three bedrooms can be found on the first floor. Bedrooms one and two are double rooms, and bedroom three makes for an ideal shower or nursery space. The principle bedroom also benefits from an ensuite with both a bathroom and a shower.

A timber summerhouse and store shed take centre stage in the property's mature garden, which also benefits from well-established shrubs and hedges designed to give the buyer a little bit of privacy.

