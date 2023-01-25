A spokesperson for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has issued a statement after motorcyclists were spotted using paths in the Pagham Nature Reserve.

"We are aware that some individuals have been using motorcycles on the paths and tracks around the RSPB Pagham Nature Reserve," RSPB site manager Adam Taylor said.

"Unauthorised motorised vehicles are not permitted on either the Pagham Harbour or Medmerry reserves, as these can damage fragile habitats, disturb wildlife and impact on our other visitors. If members of the public witness their use or any anti-social behaviour while visiting this reserve, we encourage them to report it to the police by calling 999.”

Situated on the coast, the Pagham Nature Reserve is a sheltered inlet that has been recognised as an internationally important site for wildlife. It’s home to a range of wildlife and fauna, including birds like egrets, terns, Brent Geese, Black-tailed Godwits, and Pintails.

Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve. Picture: Google Maps

To find out more, visit www.rspb.org.uk

