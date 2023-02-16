Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Beautiful Bersted cottage comes with five bedrooms and a swimming pool

This stunning Grade II listed cottage in Bersted covers over over 2754 sqft of accommodation in addition to an indoor pool and workshop.

The characterful property is nestled in the North Bersted Conservation Area ,a peaceful cul de sac which backs on to a range of historic farmlands. Originally built as two separate farm cottages in the 18th century, it was later combined into a single building after a private sale in 1906.

Constructed under a thatched roof with mellow stone and brick dressings, the £1 million cottage is arranged over two floors and comes with four bedrooms, 5 bedrooms, an inglenook fireplace and exposed timber beams.

The ground floor is home to a sitting room, playroom, dining room, snug, utility room, WC and recently extended country-style kitchen/ breakfast room which provides access to the rear gardens.

The first floor, meanwhile, is approached by two staircases and houses a well-sized principal bedroom and dressing room, as well as four further double bedrooms and a family bathroom fitted with a shower and freestanding bath

Outside, there is a privately enclosed garden, an off-road gravel drive way and paths to the grounds. There, you’ll find the self-contained workshop and pool complex. The 30ft indoor heated pool is complemented by a sauna, shower room and WC.

Just six miles from nearby Chichester, and with easy access to Bognor Regis and the A259, the property is well placed for access to local amenities and schools, despite its semi-rural setting.

This cottage is listed by Zoopla and Fine and Country – Park Lane.To find out more about this property and others in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area, visit Zoopla.co.uk.

