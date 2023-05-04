Edit Account-Sign Out
The five bedroom semi-detached house is nestled in the seaside village of Aldwick.The five bedroom semi-detached house is nestled in the seaside village of Aldwick.
The five bedroom semi-detached house is nestled in the seaside village of Aldwick.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Former home of Desert Island Discs theme tune composer on sale for £775,000

The former home of Desert Island Discs composer Eric Coates is on the market at a guide price of £775,000.

By Connor Gormley
Published 4th May 2023, 18:36 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 18:39 BST

Listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester and located in Aldwick, the five bedroom semi-detached house is just 250 metres from the beach and enjoys a host of partial sea views.

The property benefits from a range of upgrades by various owners of the years, with arts and crafts style oak joinery giving the home a touch of rustic character.

The home was previously owned by Eric Coates, who composed the theme tune to Desert Island Discs, as well as songs like Dambusters March and Calling All Workers.

To commemorate this history, the home also features a blue plaque commissioned by Arun District Council.

To find out more about the full property, click here.

Read more

Stables and barn in Duncton to become events space after planning application approved

