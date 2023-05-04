Edit Account-Sign Out
Stables and barn in Duncton to become events space after planning application approved

A change of use application to turn an agricultural area into an events space has been approved.

By Connor Gormley
Published 4th May 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:38 BST

Stables and a barn at Manor Farm in Duncton are set to be used as an events space after planning officers at the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) approved a change of use application on the site.

Alongside this, the application makes provisions for internal and external changes to both structures, in order to allow for the catering and service of wedding breakfasts.

Aside from a few concerns about wedding music playing late into the night, the application was passed without controversy – and Chichester District Council was particularly optimistic about the change.

The approved site planThe approved site plan
The approved site plan

"At a time when the economy is struggling and inevitably changing, it is encouraging that we are seeing inward investment to the SDNP especially to such a large site,” a spokesperson for the Economic Development Service said.

To see the full application, search for SDNP/22/03970/CND on the SDNPA planning portal.

