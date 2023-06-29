Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Six bedroom detached house is a stone's throw from the beach
Located on a popular private road, and within walking distance of the beach, this six bedroom detached house is ideal as a family house or a weekend retreat.
At a guide price of £885,000 and listed by Henry Adams, the property also comes with three bathrooms and two reception areas across two floors.
Many of the principle bedrooms have glimpses of the sea, there are two garages, a summer house, and generous gardens with plenty of space for outdoor dining. Most notably, the property also comes with a balcony which spans the length of the house, giving the new owners plenty of ways to enjoy the sun and sea views.
To find out more, visit zoopla.co.uk.
