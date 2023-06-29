NationalWorldTV
Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Six bedroom detached house is a stone's throw from the beach

Located on a popular private road, and within walking distance of the beach, this six bedroom detached house is ideal as a family house or a weekend retreat.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST

At a guide price of £885,000 and listed by Henry Adams, the property also comes with three bathrooms and two reception areas across two floors.

Many of the principle bedrooms have glimpses of the sea, there are two garages, a summer house, and generous gardens with plenty of space for outdoor dining. Most notably, the property also comes with a balcony which spans the length of the house, giving the new owners plenty of ways to enjoy the sun and sea views.

To find out more, visit zoopla.co.uk.

The home comes with a south-facing balcony that stretches the length of the property

1. 6 Bedroom detached house in Bognor Regis

The home comes with a south-facing balcony that stretches the length of the property Photo: Henry Adams

The spacious living room. Photo: Henry Adams

2. Six bedroom detached house

The spacious living room. Photo: Henry Adams Photo: Henry Adams

This is perfect as a main family home or a summer retreat.

3. Six bedroom detached house in Bognor Regis

This is perfect as a main family home or a summer retreat. Photo: Henry Adams

The well-fitted kitchen. Photo: Henry Adams

4. Six bedroom detached House

The well-fitted kitchen. Photo: Henry Adams Photo: Henry Adams

