Properties for sale in Chichester: five bedroom terraced house has access to swimming pool and tennis courts

Situated on the prestigious Marchwood housing development a mile north of the city proper, this spacious million-pound home is arranged over three floors and features an open plan dining room and a conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

It also comes with an easy to maintain garden, featuring a raised deck area with steps leading down to an Astroturf-style lawn. This has a rear gate to the side, which leads to the double garage, which comes with remote controlled twin doors opening onto a private drive.