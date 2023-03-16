Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Chichester: five bedroom terraced house has access to swimming pool and tennis courts

This five bedroom terraced house on the outskirts of Chichester boasts access to a communal swimming pool, tennis court, and plenty of countryside views – all for a guide price of £930,000.

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:01 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT

Situated on the prestigious Marchwood housing development a mile north of the city proper, this spacious million-pound home is arranged over three floors and features an open plan dining room and a conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

It also comes with an easy to maintain garden, featuring a raised deck area with steps leading down to an Astroturf-style lawn. This has a rear gate to the side, which leads to the double garage, which comes with remote controlled twin doors opening onto a private drive.

All Marchwood residents benefit from access to a fully maintained indoor heated swimming pool, tennis court and communal gardens. This year’s service charges are £1907.32.

To find out more about the property, click here.

£1 million cash injection to give community projects in Arun District a boost

The garden, with its easy to maintain, astro-turf style lawn

The garden has a door which leads to the double garage

As well as countryside views, galore, the property also comes with access to a tennis court.

The communal pool is entirely maintained and fully heated.

Properties