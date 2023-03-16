Properties for sale in Chichester: five bedroom terraced house has access to swimming pool and tennis courts
This five bedroom terraced house on the outskirts of Chichester boasts access to a communal swimming pool, tennis court, and plenty of countryside views – all for a guide price of £930,000.
Situated on the prestigious Marchwood housing development a mile north of the city proper, this spacious million-pound home is arranged over three floors and features an open plan dining room and a conservatory overlooking the rear garden.
It also comes with an easy to maintain garden, featuring a raised deck area with steps leading down to an Astroturf-style lawn. This has a rear gate to the side, which leads to the double garage, which comes with remote controlled twin doors opening onto a private drive.
All Marchwood residents benefit from access to a fully maintained indoor heated swimming pool, tennis court and communal gardens. This year’s service charges are £1907.32.