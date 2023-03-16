£1 million cash injection to give community projects in Arun District a boost

A £1 million cash injection from central government is set to give local projects a boost here in the Arun District.

The £1,083,399 boost comes from the shared prosperity fund, a central government initiative designed to get community projects all over the country off the ground.

Some of the money will go towards 22 additional cycle racks in Littlehampton Town Centre, which will be allocated across six sites, along with three new tree planters intended to give Littlehampton Town Centre a greener feel. Additional seating and signage is also in the works, with new uplighters set to give local landmark The Clocktower an all-new, enhanced look.

Bognor Regis, meanwhile, will benefit from eight new ‘belly’ bins in the town centre, as well as money for wayfinding projects designed to help visitors find their way around the town centre. This attractive new scheme will also include street art, new benches, and a range of other aesthetic upgrades designed to make Bognor town centre a happier place to be.

Green spaces like The Old Steyne, Waterloo Square and the Sunken Gardens are also set to benefit, with the installation of festoon lighting planned for the near future, and new footpaths planned for the Sunken Garden Project.

Some of the money is also due to be spent on a concerted effort to improve Bognor’s image. The new perception campaign will explore the town’s values and showcase the everyday stories that make the coastal community unique.

Big things are also planned in Arundel – which will benefit from a family friendly heritage trail – and Angmering, which will see new cycle tracks, a bike repair station and outdoor exercise equipment installed.

Businesses across the district could also have access to more government support, thanks to the money. Businesses working in the digital and creative sectors will receive bespoke training and support from the county council, and The University of Chichester plans to expand access courses to higher education to reach more local people.

Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con) was among those celebrating the news: ““From Bognor Regis to Rustington, Littlehampton to Angmering, we are supporting real projects which will see real improvements in Arun. Whether it is money for skills or business support, support for residents’ finances and their careers, or new lighting, seating and planting and bike racks across Arun, we are funding projects that will make a real difference to residents.

“This isn’t so much the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, but an Arun Shared Prosperity Fund. And I’m delighted to have supported so many excellent bids helping to make Arun a great place to live, to work and to visit.”

Cllr Andy Cooper, chair of the economy committee, added: “This is really positive news. The funding we have secured from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund will allow us to support a range of organisations across the whole of Arun to deliver projects that will make a difference to the lives of our residents. I am extremely proud to have been part of the process, I would personally like to thank all those involved delivering for our communities.”

