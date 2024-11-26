Proposals revealed for education shake-up in Horsham

A shake-up in education is to take place in Horsham following plans to create a new multi academy trust.

The trust is to be formed by Horsham’s Forest School and The College of Richard Collyer following approval at an advisory board meeting of the regional Department for Education.

The trust – to be called the Horsham Learning Alliance – aims to stage a formal public consultation over its plans in January.

A spokesperson said: “Our intention is for our two successful and well-regarded local institutions to convert and form the new multi-academy trust in September 2025.

“Our project to develop a new trust brought together a number of schools in Horsham to help guide the development of our mission, vision and values and shape how the new Horsham Learning Alliance can use the power of education to improve the lives of local children and young people.

"We are very grateful for this support, testament to how strong our individual schools are locally and how, through a collegiate culture, we aim to grow in the coming years and benefit from the ideas and expertise of new partners.

"Our vision is for an all through trust with early years, primary, secondary and sixth form provision including schools from Horsham and surrounding areas.”

The spokesperson added: “At both Collyer's and Forest, we are fully committed to an inclusive environment and strong relations with students, parents, staff and the wider local community. An important part of this will be our formal public consultation which we will commence in January. This will be an opportunity for everyone to understand more about how the Horsham Learning Alliance will form and what its aims are.”

Collyer’s principal Dan Lodge said: “We are fortunate to have such strong individual schools in Horsham which gives great choice for local parents and their families. Our vision to form a new multi-academy trust with Collyer’s and Forest as founding partners aims to bring together local schools to harness the power of education to improve the lives of local young people.

"The Horsham Learning Alliance will have a collegiate culture, celebrating the best from each partner school and working closely together as one single collaborative institution.”

Forest School head Ian Straw added: “We are delighted to be in the very fortunate position of working with so many great local schools and the creation of the Horsham Learning Alliance allows our locality to work even closer in collaboration for the benefit of the families in Horsham and the surrounding areas.

"We are incredibly excited for the future that a strong local academy can have for our young people and firmly believe in the power of working together as individual institutions, each with their own unique strengths, combining to strengthen all members of the alliance.”