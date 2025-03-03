Prospective residents and the community given first look inside Merriman Grange, Worthing’s new luxury care home

The community was invited into Merriman Grange, in Warren Road, on Saturday, March 1, to see all the purpose-built care home home has to offer, including a balcony with a sea view, opulent lounges and beautiful living spaces.

Children from Broadwater CofE Primary School buried a time capsule in the grounds, with the help of Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury and town crier Bob Smytherman.

They said they had included letters, fidget toys, a book, coins, football cards and a copy of the Worthing Herald.

Mrs Mary Dickson officially opened Dickson's Café, where the home will host activities for residents. It was named in honour of her late husband, gifted Worthing surgeon George Dickson.

The Dickson family lived in Skyring, a ten-bedroom detached house on the site where the care home has been built. Grandson Matthew Greenstreet said he had many happy memories, including the swimming pool and his grandfather performing surgery at the home, with his wife as the nurse.

Mr Dickson was a consultant surgeon at Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital in Shoreham from 1972 to 2000. He died on January 27, 2019, aged 82.

Findon Valley History Group had a display of old photographs, including pictures of Skyring and Down House, a five-bedroom property built in the grounds. Historian Terry Field said Skyring was originally built for P.A. de Bruyne, a distinguished military intelligence officer.

Musical entertainment was provided by Worthing Rock Choir, Worthing u3a Ukulele Group and Andy's Angels Intergenerational Choir.

Tours of the home gave prospective residents a view of the first-class facilities. Jan​​​​ Marples, home admissions advisor, said they had people ready to move in but they have to wait for the CQC inspection, which would hopefully be soon.

Life at Merriman Grange will be all about living in a vibrant community with great company. Facilities include restaurants on each floor, a hair and beauty salon, cinema and spa bathroom.

To book an appointment to visit, go to www.cinnamoncc.com/care-homes/merriman-grange or call 01903 251942. The care home has the capacity to house up to 84 people over four floors.

