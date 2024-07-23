Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Better protect your children online 📱

Expert gives top tips for settings to change or turn off on children’s smartphones

Change features on popular social media apps to protect your kids.

Educate them about the importance of keeping personal information private

Schools across the UK are preparing to (or already have) broken up for the summer. Which means that your kids will likely be on their phones far more than they would be in term time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are not going to be at home with them all summer, you might be worried about how to best protect them when they are online. Cyber expert Robert Kirk from SEO Builder has highlighted seven settings to change right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes ways to protect them when using popular social media apps or playing hit games like Fortnite. Mr Kirk said: “Educate Your Child: Teach your children about online safety, the importance of keeping personal information private, and the risks of talking to strangers online.

“Regular Monitoring: Regularly review your child's device settings and online activity to ensure ongoing safety. Use Parental Controls: Utilise parental control apps and settings to monitor and manage your child's online activity effectively.

“By switching off these settings and staying vigilant, you can significantly reduce the risks your children face online and help ensure they have a safe and enjoyable holiday season.”

Location Services

Location services can reveal your child's real-time location to apps and websites, potentially putting them at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to change it

iOS: Go to **Settings > Privacy > Location Services** and toggle it off. For specific apps, you can select "Never" or "While Using the App."

Android: Go to Settings > Location and toggle it off. You can also manage app permissions under App Permissions.

Bluetooth and AirDrop

These features can allow nearby devices to connect to your child's device without their knowledge, leading to potential security breaches and nasty situations.

How to change it

iOS: Swipe down from the upper right corner (or up from the bottom edge) to access the Control Center and turn off Bluetooth and AirDrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Android: Swipe down from the top of the screen to access the quick settings menu and turn off Bluetooth.

App Permissions

Many apps request unnecessary permissions that can access personal information and device features.

How to change it

iOS: Go toSettings > Privacy and review each category (e.g., Camera, Microphone, Contacts) to turn off permissions for non-essential apps.

Android: Go to Settings > Apps & notifications > App permissions and review each category to manage permissions for individual apps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Child on a smartphone. (Photo: MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

In-App Purchases

In-app purchases can lead to unauthorised spending and access to premium content not suitable for children - there have been plenty of national headlines about this scenario over the years.

How to change it

iOS: Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > iTunes & App Store Purchases and set In-app Purchases to Don’t Allow.

Android: Open the Google Play Store, tap the menu icon, go to Settings > Require authentication for purchases and select For all purchases through Google Play on this device.

Social Media Privacy Settings

Public profiles on social media can expose your child's personal information and location to strangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to change it?

Facebook: Go to Settings & Privacy > Settings > Privacy Settings and adjust settings to Friends or Only Me for various options.

Instagram: Go to Settings > Privacy and switch on Private Account

TikTok: Go to Settings and Privacy > Privacy and switch on Private Account.

Voice Chat and Messaging Features in Games

Many online games have chat features that can expose children to inappropriate content or contact with strangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to change it

Fortnite: Go to Settings > Parental Controls and disable voice chat.

Roblox: Go to Settings > Privacy and adjust Contact Settings and Other Settings to No one or Friends.

Camera and Microphone Access

Unauthorised access to the camera and microphone can lead to privacy invasions.

How to change it

iOS: Go to Settings > Privacy > Camera/Microphone and toggle off access for specific apps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Android: Go to Settings > Apps & notifications > App permissions and toggle off access for specific apps under Camera and Microphone.

Autoplay Features

Autoplay can lead to exposure to inappropriate content without active selection on popular websites or streaming services. YouTube and Netflix both prominently feature it.

How to change it

YouTube: Go to Settings > Autoplay and toggle off Autoplay next video.

Netflix: Go to Account > Profile & Parental Controls > Playback Settings and uncheck Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.