A security expert has revealed how you could be putting yourself at risk while using your mobile phone.

From storing passwords to keeping ID on your phone, you could be making these common mistakes.

Smartphones have almost replaced wallets for many of us - but this could come at a cost.

A security expert has issued a warning about the four things you should never store on your phone, which put you at risk of being targeted by criminals.

Many of us will be getting brand new devices for Christmas, and it’s a timely reminder to take care of our mobile phone security. In the years since smartphones first launched, we have put more and more of our lives on our handheld devices.

From using Apple or Google Pay instead of digging out your bank card to storing countless photos captured in your day to day life, our phones have become increasingly central to life in the 2020s.

A cybersecurity expert has revealed four items you should immediately remove from your phone | Adobe Stock

We've ditched the hassle of bulky wallets overflowing with plastic and paper in favour of storing debit cards, loyalty cards, government IDs, and travel cards all in one secure place. There's a catch, though. Keeping certain information on your phone can make you more at risk to cyberattacks, financial fraud, and even identity theft.

Christian Espinosa, a cybersecurity expert at Blue Goat Cyber, reveals four items you should immediately remove from your phone, otherwise you’re leaving yourself vulnerable to fraud and identity theft.

Your passwords

The funny thing about passwords is, they're meant to keep our information safe. But these days, we're constantly told to use a "strong" password, and never the same one twice.

Remembering all those passwords these days can be a real headache. It's tempting to scribble them down on your phone as a quick reference — whether in the form of a note, a document, or even in autofill — but that actually puts your data at significant risk.

“Instead, you can invest in a reliable password manager. These tools securely store all your username and password combinations behind an encrypted vault. This way, you only need to remember one strong master password, simplifying your life and boosting security,” says Christian.

Face ID and Touch ID

Fingerprint and facial scanning might seem like a good security option, but there are some potential risks you need to be aware of. If someone attempts to rob you, they could force you to unlock your phone with your fingerprint or Face ID.

Christian recommends: “While a thief could potentially force you into revealing your PIN, having one on your phone adds an extra layer of security. It might take a few extra seconds to unlock, but that makes it significantly more secure.

“To keep your accounts safe, using strong passwords is essential. Try out your password ideas on a password strength checker to see how long they'd resist hackers. Ideally, go for a mix of letters and numbers, or create a long, unique code using just numbers.”

Private NSFW photos and videos

It's wise to keep any sensitive personal photos or videos secure. You can do this by putting them in a folder protected by a password. Even better, consider storing them somewhere else entirely, off your phone.

Christian explains: “Keeping these sensitive photos or videos unsecured on your phone could put you at risk. Malicious individuals might access them and attempt to extort you for further explicit content or money, a practice known as sextortion.”

Government IDs

Keeping digital copies of your government ID can be handy, especially for trips abroad. However, it's important to remember that these photos could be misused by identity thieves.

If these digital copies fall into the wrong hands, criminals could use them to steal your tax refund or even take out loans in your name.

If reading this article has left you wanting to learn more about the biggest dangers to your phone, CyberNews have pulled together a video explainer on three of the biggest mobile security threats. The clip is just 5 minutes long and can be watched on Youtube here.