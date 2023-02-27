Protest to be held in Chichester district over development in the area

Conservation groups from across the district are calling for action against the urbanisation of the harbour and the east and west corridor.
Following a full council meeting of Chichester District Council on Tuesday, January 24 figures for a new housing target in the district were put out.
Following on the discussion, the councillors agreed to put the Plan out to a six week consultation.
The Plan was due to be reviewed and adopted in July 2020 but has been delayed three times.
In the plan, Chichester District Council is aiming to “reduce harmful impacts and enable recovery of the Harbour.”
On Saturday, March 25, from 10am to midday, residents will line the streets across the A259, from the Saxon Corner to the Fishbourne roundabout, Hayling beachfront to Langstone and along the A286 from West Wittering to Apuldram to protest.
Residents are being asked to bring banners and items to make noise, and wear high vis and colourful clothing to make themselves as seen as possible.
In a statement Mayday Action Group posted: “Join us to help protect our harbour and stop overdevelopment in our communities – together, we can all make a difference.
“Please come and join us, make a stand, line the streets, most of all, make some noise.”
Members of the public are responsible for their own actions and attend the march at their own risk. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Previous protests have taken place in the area regarding the overdevelopment of housing in the district like in January 2022 where campaigners opposed to the urbanisation of the Manhood Peninsula and Harbour Villages took to the streets of Chichester in protest.
In 2021, protesters from coastal villages near Chichester Harbour and the Manhood Peninsula braved the soaring heat yesterday (July 20) to resist plans for more than 6,000 new homes in the area.
