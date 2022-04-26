Protest against controversial Hastings park cycle route plan

Campaigners said the peaceful protest will be on Saturday, May 7 in the park from 11.30am to 2pm.

The move comes after it was announced that proposals for the shared pedestrian and cycling through Alexandra Park will move ahead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans from East Sussex County Council have attracted controversy, with petitions for and against the scheme being set up.

Alexandra Park in Hastings pictured in autumn, 27/10/21 SUS-211027-150537001

Those against the proposals argue the shared path would result in ‘inevitable conflict’ between cyclists and pedestrians, particularly those with mobility difficulties.

At a county council meeting last month, where the plans were discussed, Hastings resident David Taylor, who launched a petition, said: “If the council’s proposal goes ahead, it will make life immeasurably more difficult and complicated for the vulnerable minority. I believe this proposal to be morally indefensible and, if acted upon, would open a can of worms that will fester for decades to come.”

A petition against the proposals was also brought to the county council in March by Labour ward councillor Godfrey Daniel last month, which was signed by 468 people.

A separate petition, backing the plans, which was presented to the council by Hastings Green Party councillor Julia Hilton, was signed by 256 people.

Observer readers recently gave their views of the plans on our Facebook page.

Diane Wright asked: “How can children play safely with cycles racing through the park? You can guarantee that they won’t all pedal slowly. Bad move all round.”

Ian Clark said: “The paths are nowhere near wide enough for cycle lanes. Cycle lanes are normally on the road - apart from on the seafront of course - but the footpath there is about 20 feet wide.”

David Hartley said: “The park is an oasis of beauty and serenity and we are lucky to have it. There has to be control and restrictions to preserve the enjoyment of the majority. Cycling is a step too far.”

However, Lou Raff said: “I actually welcome it, the park should be for everyone to enjoy and use, including those cycling. There are plenty of remaining paths left for people and families that will be pedestrian only routes, for those concerned about the safety of having split paths. People cycle and skate through the park now - having dedicated areas may actually help control where this happens. The cycle paths along the seafront work really well. I’m much happier having our local community cycle in dedicated safe lanes rather than on narrow busy roads.”

More news: Six charged after drugs bust in Hastings