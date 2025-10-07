Protestors gather outside Reform meeting at Eastbourne hotel

Protestors gathered outside an Eastbourne hotel where a Reform meeting was taking place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 80 people gathered outside The Chatsworth Hotel, Grand Parade, where GB News commentator Matt Goodwin delivered a speech on Monday, September 29.

Protestors held signs that read ‘refugees welcome’ and ‘stop scape-boating, refugees are not to blame’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Eastbourne Stand Up To Racism said it wanted to show people ‘that Eastbourne is a welcoming and diverse town’.

Protestors outside the Chatsworth Hotel. Photo: Eastbourne Stand Up To Racism

A spokesperson for the group said: “We chanted solidly for an hour to much support from passing traffic, passers by who joined us and guests staying at the hotel.

"Eastbourne is a vibrant, diverse, inclusive town and we want it to stay that way.

"The rhetoric and lies about Muslims taking over the UK are dangerous and are resulting in race hate crimes. We stand united against this so that people of colour don't have to live in fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The real enemy arrives by superyacht or limousine and not small boat.”

In response, an Eastbourne Reform UK spokesperson said: “Our branch is diverse and inclusive, and contains members who are male, female, Black, White, Asian, and of different sexual orientations.

"We reflect Eastbourne’s community and stand for fairness, democracy, and free speech.

“We have never had a problem with genuine asylum seekers.

“Reform UK does not promote racism or division. Obvious if you look at our membership, who are from all walks of life and backgrounds.

"A truly racist party would admit it and be proud of it, we cannot, because we are nothing of the sort.”