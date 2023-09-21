Protests launched amid fears Chichester hotel could be used to house asylum seekers
The petition has been launched amid fears that the hotel could be turned into a hostel for hundreds of immigrants.
A joint statement was issued yesterday (Wednesday) by West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council following comment on social media about the future of the Chichester Park Hotel at Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett Road, Chichester.
The councils' statement did not name the hotel but was issued in response to questions about the Chichester Park. It said: “West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council have recently been advised by the Home Office that a hotel in the Chichester area is being considered for use as contingency accommodation for people seeking asylum.
"Decisions around use of hotels and placements for those seeking asylum are made by the Home Office. We are not involved in the decision-making process.”
Earlier this week, a hotel spokesperson confirmed rumours of the sale of the hotel, saying it will no longer be accepting guests from September 26.
Now in a petition – launched by David Phillips on Change.org and signed by nearly 2,000 people – authorities are being urged to halt any use of the hotel for asylum seekers.
The petiton states: “Apart from being a prestigious hotel in the city of Chichester, it is a venue used by locals and visitors alike with a pool, gym and wedding venue.
“Its closure means all staff will be losing their jobs, all gym and pool memberships will become null and void, and all venue bookings will be cancelled.”
And, it adds: “No consultation was ever raised with the residents of this fine city and I call you all (local and national) to stand up, be heard, and let the local authorities know that this is not ok!”