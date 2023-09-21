BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Protests launched amid fears Chichester hotel could be used to house asylum seekers

Thousands of residents in Chichester are backing a protest petition following concerns that a leading city hotel may be used to house asylum seekers.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
A protest petition has been launched amid fears a leading Chichester hotel could be used to house asylum seekers. Photo: GoogleA protest petition has been launched amid fears a leading Chichester hotel could be used to house asylum seekers. Photo: Google
A protest petition has been launched amid fears a leading Chichester hotel could be used to house asylum seekers. Photo: Google

The petition has been launched amid fears that the hotel could be turned into a hostel for hundreds of immigrants.

A joint statement was issued yesterday (Wednesday) by West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council following comment on social media about the future of the Chichester Park Hotel at Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett Road, Chichester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The councils' statement did not name the hotel but was issued in response to questions about the Chichester Park. It said: “West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council have recently been advised by the Home Office that a hotel in the Chichester area is being considered for use as contingency accommodation for people seeking asylum.

Most Popular

"Decisions around use of hotels and placements for those seeking asylum are made by the Home Office. We are not involved in the decision-making process.”

Earlier this week, a hotel spokesperson confirmed rumours of the sale of the hotel, saying it will no longer be accepting guests from September 26.

Now in a petition – launched by David Phillips on Change.org and signed by nearly 2,000 people – authorities are being urged to halt any use of the hotel for asylum seekers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The petiton states: “Apart from being a prestigious hotel in the city of Chichester, it is a venue used by locals and visitors alike with a pool, gym and wedding venue.

See also: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/chichester-hotel-could-be-used-to-house-people-seeking-asylum-councils-confirm-4342127

“Its closure means all staff will be losing their jobs, all gym and pool memberships will become null and void, and all venue bookings will be cancelled.”

And, it adds: “No consultation was ever raised with the residents of this fine city and I call you all (local and national) to stand up, be heard, and let the local authorities know that this is not ok!”

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilHorsham District CouncilHome OfficeChichester District Council