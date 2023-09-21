Thousands of residents in Chichester are backing a protest petition following concerns that a leading city hotel may be used to house asylum seekers.

A protest petition has been launched amid fears a leading Chichester hotel could be used to house asylum seekers. Photo: Google

The petition has been launched amid fears that the hotel could be turned into a hostel for hundreds of immigrants.

A joint statement was issued yesterday (Wednesday) by West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council following comment on social media about the future of the Chichester Park Hotel at Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett Road, Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The councils' statement did not name the hotel but was issued in response to questions about the Chichester Park. It said: “West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council have recently been advised by the Home Office that a hotel in the Chichester area is being considered for use as contingency accommodation for people seeking asylum.

"Decisions around use of hotels and placements for those seeking asylum are made by the Home Office. We are not involved in the decision-making process.”

Earlier this week, a hotel spokesperson confirmed rumours of the sale of the hotel, saying it will no longer be accepting guests from September 26.

Now in a petition – launched by David Phillips on Change.org and signed by nearly 2,000 people – authorities are being urged to halt any use of the hotel for asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petiton states: “Apart from being a prestigious hotel in the city of Chichester, it is a venue used by locals and visitors alike with a pool, gym and wedding venue.

“Its closure means all staff will be losing their jobs, all gym and pool memberships will become null and void, and all venue bookings will be cancelled.”