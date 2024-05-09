Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Government has awarded £750,000 to be invested in the new Black Robin Farm culture, arts and education hub in Eastbourne.

The hub will be run by the Towner and expects about 100,000 visitors to visit each year.

The Towner confirmed that the funding would enable he fit out of a new gallery building at the upcoming Towner Seven Sisters site in the South Downs National Park, providing 600 square metres of exhibition space across three galleries, as well as the installation of photovoltaic panels.

An artist's impression of the project. Photo: SDNPA

A spokesperson for the Towner said: "We're proud to have been awarded £750,000 by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to be invested in Towner Seven Sisters at Black Robin Farm.

“Capital funding will enable the fit out of a new gallery building at the upcoming Towner Seven Sisters site in the South Downs National Park, providing 600 square metres of exhibition space across three galleries, as well as the installation of photovoltaic panels.

"The gallery is central to the new culture and education centre that will significantly increase access to art and culture for all audiences, and which has been funded by Eastbourne Borough Council’s successful application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up scheme.

“This Government funding is part of Arts Council England’s investment to build stronger communities throughout England.”

Several objections were previously made to the plans, largely relating to the project’s supposed impact on the surrounding environment, as well as how the site’s accessbility and transport options will support the expected number of visitors.

Just two days before the application was approved, Natural England expressed concerns over the conclusion that plans to build a bus stop will result in the direct loss of an area of 56.2m2 of chalk grassland habitat of the SSSI, which can be ‘neither avoided nor fully mitigated’.