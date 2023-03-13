Public to have their say on proposals to upgrade highway from Bognor Regis to Littlehampton

Members of the public have been invited to have their say on proposed upgrades to the A259 Bognor Regis to Littlehampton highway corridor, a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said.

The scheme focuses on improving nine locations between Comet Corner and the Bridge Road roundabout, and it’s hoped they will ease congestion along the route, making for Safer and more reliable journeys.

The consultation starts today (Monday, March 13) and will continue for six weeks, finally closing at midnight on Sunday, April 23. Planners are hoping to submit a funding bid to the Department for Transport later this year and, pending its approval, hope to submit a full business proposal in 2024 and start construction in Spring/Summer 2025.

During the consultation period, planning officers are holding four in-person drop in events all over the district.

They will take place at the following locations:

Thursday 23 March, 11am–1pm at Climping Village Hall, Crookthorn Lane, Climping, Littlehampton BN17 5SN

Thursday 23 March, 2pm–4.30pm at The Wickbourne Centre, Clun Road, Littlehampton BN17 7DZ

Friday 24 March, 4.30pm–6.30pm at Jubilee Hall, Elmer Road, Middleton-on-Sea, Bognor Regis PO22 6EH

Saturday 25 March, 10.30am–1pm at Yapton and Ford Village Hall, Main Road, Yapton, BN18 0ET

Two further digital drop-ins are set to take place on Wednesday 29 March from 1pm to 2pm, and Tuesday April 18 from 6pm to 7pm, via Microsoft Teams.

At each of these events, key members of the team will be on hand to field pressing questions and provide more details to members of the public.

“The scheme is an important element of the major highway improvement schemes we are either currently implementing or proposing for the Arun area,” said Councillor Joy Dennis, cabinet member for Transport and Highways.

“It’s vital that we continue to invest in our county’s infrastructure to support ongoing growth, just as we are doing with the A259 Angmering and Littlehampton dualling and the A284 Lyminster bypass schemes.

“By making these major investments, we are improving our highway network for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

The scheme is underpinned by West Sussex County Council’s plan to develop a safer, more efficient and more resilient transport network as part of a sustainable and prosperous economy.