Pulborough Garden Centre helps children's charity at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Greenfingers and the British Garden Centres Group have announced that they will be attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as exhibitors from May 24-28.

The flower show attracts thousands of visitors every year, including the Royal Family.

Pulborough Garden Centre is one of the 61 centres in the British Garden Centres group and regularly supports Greenfingers with fundraisers.

Boyd Douglas-Davies, director at British Garden Centres said: “We are so pleased we are able to support Greenfingers by enabling them to have a presence at RHS Chelsea this year. The event is the perfect place to shout from the rooftops regarding the work the charity undertakes, with an attending audience that is already engaged with the mental and physical benefits of gardening. We’ve no doubt that the show will see legions of new supporters inspired by the work of the charity and in turn dig deep to support it.”

Sue Allen, chairman at the Greenfingers, said: “Our sincerest thanks to British Garden Centres for their support in helping us gain a presence at RHS Chelsea. We are looking forward to getting on-site and start telling all the wonderful visitors more about the work we do and hope that many of them will consider making Greenfingers their charity of choice”.

Greenfingers is a national charity dedicated to supporting life-limited children and their families who spend time in hospices.