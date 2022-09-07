Pulborough? It's an ideal tourist hot spot
Some might not think of Pulborough as a tourist destination but it is the gateway to the South Downs National Park.
And there is no better way to get there than by train.
That’s the message going out from Horsham District Council and the South East Communities Rail Partnership.
Pulborough – population 5,206 – is at the heart of rural West Sussex sitting on the Roman crossing of the River Arun.
There are stunning walks across the Wildbrooks to the RSPB Reserve and others through countryside and woodland, including to the South Downs Light Railway steam trains.
Pictured with a promotional poster are Pulborough Councillor Paul Clarke, and Rowena Tyler, community development officer from South East Communities Rail Partnership.
Rowena said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to display this eye catching poster, which promotes the Pulborough WildArt Trail, whilst encouraging people to make use of the excellent public transport links to Pulborough.“