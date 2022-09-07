Pulborough? It's an ideal tourist hot spot

And there is no better way to get there than by train.

That’s the message going out from Horsham District Council and the South East Communities Rail Partnership.

Pulborough – population 5,206 – is at the heart of rural West Sussex sitting on the Roman crossing of the River Arun.

Councillor Paul Clarke, Member for Pulborough, Coldwaltham and Amberley and Rowena Tyler, Community Development Officer from South East Communities Rail Partnership.

There are stunning walks across the Wildbrooks to the RSPB Reserve and others through countryside and woodland, including to the South Downs Light Railway steam trains.

