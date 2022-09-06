Views sought on plans for 260 homes, shops and businesses on prime Horsham site

National urban regeneration specialists Muse Developments say they want opinions from the local community to help shape their proposals for the former site of pharmaceutical company Novartis, now known as Horsham Enterprise Park.

The developers say they will bring ‘high quality new homes and next-generation employment space’ to the site on Parsonage Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company says: "The residential part of the site will deliver around 260 high quality contemporary homes, with 35 per cent affordable housing.

How the new development in Parsonage Road, Horsham, could look

"Meanwhile, the employment zone will provide cutting-edge, innovative workspace for the businesses of the future.

“Central to the scheme will be the former Novartis tower building, which will be sensitively converted into residential units.

"A range of vibrant amenities will be located near the iconic building, such as a café, restaurant, and shops, along with public squares for people to meet, socialise and relax.”

Muse senior development manager Katy Walker said: "Quality of life and sustainability are at the heart of our vision, with plans for low-carbon places to work and call home, all set within extensive green spaces, which will connect people to nature and promote health and wellbeing.

“Regeneration only works when you work in partnership with the community, taking the time to understand local need, then delivering it.

"We’re committed to working closely with the Horsham community on a scheme that will provide direct benefits to them.”

Local residents are being invited to join Muse representatives for a ‘community conversation’ at The Holbrook Club, North Heath Lane, Horsham, on Monday September 12 from 3pm to 8pm.

The Parsonage Road site was has been vacant since Novartis left the town in 2014.

Outline planning permission was granted by Horsham District Council in February 2020, and Muse say they are now consulting the local community before submitting a ‘reserved matters’ planning application.

Muse will also be working alongside their sister company Lovell Partnerships, who will act as residential development partner.