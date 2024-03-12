Pupils at Uckfield school celebrate World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its 27th year, World Book Day aims to encourage young people to discover the joy of reading. Sarah McCurdy, Acting Headteacher at St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, said: “Reading is such an important life skill and something that we encourage all of our pupils to do more of.

"Having new books to get stuck into helps to keep up an enthusiasm for reading and we would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Stokes, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South East, said: “World Book Day is a great opportunity to celebrate books and reading and we were delighted to support St Philip’s Catholic Primary School with a donation.

Pupils at St Philip’s Catholic Primary School in Uckfield celebrating World Book Day

"We hope that the new books will inspire the children and fuel their imaginations.”

The World Book Day donation to St Philip’s Catholic Primary School is one of many ways in which Taylor Wimpey is supporting the local communities in which it builds.

To find out more visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.