The passing was announced at 6.33pm and it is known that the Queen died at Balmoral Castle, surrounded by her family.

Here are the reactions from Crawley councillors, businesses, and residents on social media:

Crawley Town FC said: “Crawley Town Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II: Crawley reacts to death of the Queen

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Crawley Open House: “Her Majesty The Queen 1926 – 2022

“Everyone at COH is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She was a remarkable monarch with a deep compassion for those experiencing hardship, and we join in celebrating a life wonderfully lived in the service of our Country.”

Crawley College tweeted: “Crawley College is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family. We join the nation in mourning her loss.”

Crawley Borough Council leader Michael Jones said: “It's the most saddening news to hear this evening's announcement from Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served her country throughout her reign with integrity and distinction. May she rest in peace.”

Former council leader Peter Lamb said: “For over 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II served as our Head of State. Through an era of intense change she was the UK's only constant, maintaining the highest standards of constitutional monarchy. Today is a day of national mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Crawley Old Girls’ founder Carol Bates was awarded a British Empire Medal earlier this year. Carol tweeted: “Rest in peace, your Majesty.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service: “West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Flags on public buildings around the county will be lowered to half-mast.”

Gatwick Airport LGW: “It is with great sadness that we hear the news about Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Katy Bourne OBE: “My immediate thoughts and prayers are with her family on this, the saddest of days.”

Crawley Police posted on Facebook: “ With deepest sorrow we offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen dedicated her life to public service and as a mark of respect, Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on our buildings during this time of national mourning.