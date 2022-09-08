Queen Elizabeth II dies: Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on police stations
Sussex Police has paid its respects following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
Queen Elizabeth II has died in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed at 6.30pm this evening (Thursday, September 8).
Flags at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been lowered to half mast this evening.
Sussex Police has issued the following statement: “With deepest sorrow we offer heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"The Queen dedicated her life to public service. Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on our buildings during national mourning. May she rest in peace.”
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne OBE added: “My immediate thoughts and prayers are with her family on this, the saddest of days.”