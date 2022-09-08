Edit Account-Sign Out
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on police stations

Sussex Police has paid its respects following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:06 pm

Queen Elizabeth II has died in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed at 6.30pm this evening (Thursday, September 8).

Flags at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been lowered to half mast this evening.

Video: Union Flag lowered to half mast at Sussex fire station as emergency services pay tribute

Queen Elizabeth II has died in Balmoral in Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sussex Police has issued the following statement: “With deepest sorrow we offer heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen dedicated her life to public service. Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on our buildings during national mourning. May she rest in peace.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne OBE added: “My immediate thoughts and prayers are with her family on this, the saddest of days.”

Queen Elizabeth II: A look back at her life
