Queen Elizabeth II has died in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed at 6.30pm this evening (Thursday, September 8).

Flags at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been lowered to half mast this evening.

Queen Elizabeth II has died in Balmoral in Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sussex Police has issued the following statement: “With deepest sorrow we offer heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen dedicated her life to public service. Union Flags will be flown at half-mast on our buildings during national mourning. May she rest in peace.”