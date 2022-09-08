Queen Elizabeth II has died in Balmoral in Scotland, it was officially confirmed at 6.30pm this evening (Thursday, September 8).

News emerged early this afternoon that doctors treating the 96 year-old monarch were concerned about the state of her health.

Flags at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been lowered to half mast this evening.

And now Worthing Fire Station has followed suit.

West Sussex County Council said it joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Chairman, councillor Pete Bradbury, said: “This is a terribly sad day for the nation and the people of West Sussex.

"Her Majesty has a long association with our county. She was dignified and gracious and held in great affection by the public – this was clear to all when the country joined in celebrating her reign through the multitude of Platinum Jubilee events.“Her Majesty’s passing represents the end of an era for our nation and I know many people will want to pay their respects in the coming days.”

Following the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died, the Union Flag has been lowered to half mast at Worthing Fire Station. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson added: “We pay tribute to the dedication and spirit with which she served.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust has also sent its heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, ‘following the extremely sad announcement’ today regarding the death of her Majesty the Queen.

A spokesperson said: “We are very proud that, as a Crown Badge organisation, HM the Queen and the Royal Family are an integral part of our identity.