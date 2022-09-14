Queen Elizabeth II: Eastbourne author says ‘her journey is now complete’

Catherine Butcher was the author for Our Faithful Queen and co-author of The Servant Queen and the King She Serves. Catherine, who trained as a journalist on the Eastbourne Herald, aims to write about faith with jargon-free language that readers can clearly understand.

During the Golden Jubilee in 2002 Catherine was visiting schools to explain the coronation. In 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee she was working with the charity HOPE Together to produce a commemorative New Testament, looking at the coronation and Christmas speeches from the Queen. It was during her work with HOPE Together that Catherine suggested publishing a book which specifically looked at the Queen’s speeches.

Mark Greene from the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity, the Bible Society, and HOPE Together joined forces to create The Servant Queen and the King She Serves - it was published in 2016 to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday. As the Queen was patron of Bible Society, Catherine said she was approached to write a foreword. Catherine said: “Perhaps it is because we described her as ‘The Servant Queen’ that she was willing to do this. During this last year, in the statement she made at the start of her Platinum Jubilee year, she signed herself ‘Your servant, Elizabeth.’ That’s how she saw herself.”

Catherine Butcher (photo by Rebecca Maer / Eastbourne Reporter)

Looking at the two books overall, Catherine said: “The two books are quite different, but both helped me to appreciate what the Queen thought of Jesus Christ - the founder of Christianity.”