Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes paid across Eastbourne

Statement from the Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Rodohan: “The councillors and officers of Eastbourne Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.

“A book of condolence will be opened at reception in the Town Hall. Here, the Union Flag is flying at half-mast and also at the bandstand”.

Statement from the eader of Eastbourne Borough Council, Councillor David Tutt: "This is a very sad day for our country. The Queen gave a lifetime of dedicated service to this nation and earlier this year so many of us proudly celebrated her astonishing achievement of 70 years as monarch.

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time."

Statement from the opposition leader, Councillor Robert Smart: “We are devastated to hear of our Queen’s passing. Our thoughts are with her family.”