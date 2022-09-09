Queen Elizabeth II: Here's how Chichester city will pay its respects

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral yesterday afternoon sending the country into ten day period of mourning.

Tributes have come in from politicians, religious leaders and celebrities thanking the Queen for her record-breaking service and giving best wishes to King Charles III for his reign.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churches across the Chichester Diocese are open for prayer today and flowers can be left at West Door of Chichester Cathedral for the Queen, who was also head of the Church of England.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Chichester Festival Theatre

You can also sign a book of condolence at the Council House in North Street.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chichester City Council said: “On behalf of the citizens of Chichester, the Mayor and City Council express their deepest condolences to the members of the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Books of condolence will be available at: The Council House, North Street, Chichester.