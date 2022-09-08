The Queen has visited East and West Sussex a number of times over the years.

The Queen’s duties have seen her open important buildings, visited schools and museums and meeting members of the public.

Here are all the places in Sussex the Queen has visited.

The Queen's visit to Hastings in 1997.

Eastbourne and Pevensey

The Queen, Princess Elizabeth at the time and aged 10, attended a service at St Mary’s Church in Eastbourne in 1936 alongside her parents, then the Duke and Duchess of York, and her sister Princess Margret.

Chichester district

The Queen's visit to Gatwick in 1988

She has been a regular attendee of Goodwood throughout her life, the Queen’s first appearance in the city came on July 30, 1956.

After being received by the Duke of Norfolk in Priory Park, the visit began with an inspection of a military guard of honour, followed by an appearance at the Assembly Rooms and a service in the Cathedral. The Queen showed ‘great interest’ in the ancient structure, remarking that she ‘could well believe it was a very loveable building’.

Her Majesty also made a visit to St Mary’s Hospital on the day, which had a ‘more quiet and personal atmosphere’ – though, just outside in St Martin’s Square, thousands were lined up to catch a glimpse of the royals. Crowds stretched from Priory Park as school children cheered and ‘all hearts cried, ‘Long live the Queen’’.

Later on in the week, the Queen made a visit to Midhurst Sanatorium where she was given a tour and met with nurses and patients. She and Prince Philip then made their way to Goodwood where they had tea and watched the races in the Royal Box. Pedestrians and motorists lined the distance from Chichester to Arundel Castle – where the royals were staying – to cheer as they passed on their way home.

The Queen opening the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017.

The Queen had the opportunity to meet dogs at all stages of their training to assist a person with disabilities as well as see some of them in action with a demonstration including how they can help to unload the washing machine and pick up dropped items.

Hastings

During her visit, she officially opened Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and visited the Old Town, where she was presented with a winkle by the Winkle Club. She then went on to the Fishermen’s Museum and Shipwreck Museum, before lunch and a tour of the old Hastings College site. She also visited West St Leonards Primary School, where she unveiled a plaque before departing via a helicopter from the school field.

Lewes

The Queen officially opened YHA South Downs, near Lewes as part of her tour of East Sussex in 2013. The Queen is a patron of the Youth Hostel Association, which converted the Grade II* listed 13th Century Itford Farmhouse and outbuildings into a 64-bed hostel.

The farmhouse, which has many 18th Century alterations, forms the main accommodation block and social spaces of the hostel. A few hundred metres from Southease station and directly on the South Downs Way, the hostel attracts visitors keen to explore the surrounding countryside.

Horsham

On March 10, 1978, the Queen visited Horsham to officially open the new Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School on Comptons Lane. Crowds cheered as she arrived from Chichester by Rolls Royce, passing through Petworth, Pulborough, Billingshurst and Horsham town centre.

In 2003 The Queen visited Horsham, she was welcomed to the town centre by Vivien Lyth, the chairman of Horsham District Council, and more than 2,000 onlookers watched her unveil the sundial sculpture in the Forum.

Thousands watched a historic scene as the Royal procession drove through the Carfax en route to the Capitol.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Christ’s Hospital School on 2 October 2003 to unveil a commemoration stone marking 450 years since Edward VI granted the school its Royal Charter.

Crawley and Gatwick

The Queen, escorted by British Airports Authority Chairman Sir Norman Payne, at Gatwick Airport to open the new North Terminal on 18 March 1988.

Her first visit to Crawley as Queen came on June 9 1958, when she officially opened the revamped and extended Gatwick Airport. She then headed into Crawley where she planted a tree as she opened the newly completed Queens Square.

It was 11 years before the Queen returned to Crawley. On December 17 1969, she officially opened Holy Trinity School – although lessons had been running there since 1967 – and visited the town hall.

Her last visit was on November 3 2006 when Queens Square was packed with cheering well-wishers as she met local dignitaries, including Mayor Sally Blake before heading off to Thomas Bennett Community College.

Mid Sussex

Worthing

Princess Elizabeth paid a £1 for an NSPCC flag when she arrived at Worthing Town Hall on Saturday, May 19, 1951, following her visit to Courtlands Recovery Hospital in Goring.

Residents from neighbouring towns and villages flooded into Worthing and tens of thousands of people gathered to greet Princess Elizabeth as she was driven around ten miles of the town's roads. During the journey, she asked the mayor questions about the Selden School, converted from a radar station, and the Maybridge council housing estate.

When the princess made her farewells, she told the mayor: "I have enjoyed this morning very much." She added that she was much impressed by the warm welcome received and the arrangments made for her visit. She had shown a keen interest in the youth organisations lining Chapel Road and was intrigued by the plum-coloured berets of three senior Scouts in the parade.