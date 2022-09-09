Queen Elizabeth II: What happens in the next two days?

Today (Friday, September 9) marks the start of a period of mourning across the country. This goes on until the Queen’s funeral.

King Charles and Camilla, now the Queen Consort, will travel back from Balmoral to London today.

Both houses of parliament will meet today, and King Charles will make his first televised address as head of state today and also meet with the PM Liz Truss.

Queen Elizabeth II: What happens now? (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A state funeral is expected in the next two weeks. The King will meet the Earl Marshall (Duke of Norfolk) today as he is in charge of the accession and the Queen’s funeral. King Charles must approve the schedule for the following days.

Churches are being urged to toll their bells at midday today.

The PM and senior minister are expected to attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in London.

There will also be a 96-round gun salute in Hyde Park to mark one round for every year of the Queen’s life. Times TBC.