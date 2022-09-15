Queen Elizabeth II: Where are the books of condolence in Sussex? How you can sign them?

Locations of books of condolence:

Southover House reception, Lewes (open until the day after the funeral)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Town Hall reception (open until the day after the funeral)

Books of condolence across Sussex (Photo by Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images)

Wealden District Council offices, Vicarage Lane Hailsham (open weekdays 9am-5pm, open 1-am-4pm September 10, and until 5pm on the day after the funeral)

Hastings Borough Council reception at Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place (Monday-Tuesday 9am-5pm, Wednesday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4.30pm)

Lewes Town Hall (open 9am-4pm weekdays)

Chichester Cathedral (open to visitors Monday-Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 12pm-2pm)

Crawley Town Hall (10am-4pm today and then 9am-4pm during the period of national mourning, excluding weekends)

Horsham District Council offices, Parkside (open weekday 9am-5pm)

The Capitol, Horsham (open Monday-Saturday 1.30pm-8pm and Sunday 1.30pm-5pm)

Horsham Museum (open Tuesday-Saturday 10am - 4pm)

Civic Centre, Littlehampton (open weekdays 8.45am-5.15pm)

Bognor Regis Town Hall (open Monday-Thursday 9am-5.30pm, closed 1pm-2pm)

Haywards Heath Town Hall, Boltro Road (10am-5pm, further times to follow). An area will also be roped off by the War Memorial on Muster Green for floral tributes.

Burgess Hill Town Council said a book of condolence has been placed in the Town Council’s Help Point (open normal hours on weekdays and on Saturday, September 10, 10am-12pm).

Ashurst Wood Village, council office (from Monday, September 12, available for signing until the day after the funeral).

Queen’s Hall, High Street, Cuckfield (from Monday, September 12).

East Court, East Grinstead (from Friday, September 9, 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday, plus the day of the funeral).

St Giles Church, Horsted Keynes (12pm on Friday, September 9). Flowers may be left unwrapped at the war memorial in the church yard.

St Mary's Church, Shoreham (open every day at the front of the church until September 20) – The church will also host Shoreham town memorial service for the Queen at 11am on September 17.