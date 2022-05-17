Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Final plans for Hailsham revealed

Hailsham Jubilee Day will feature a number of town centre shops, eateries and service providers offering special promotions and discounts on their goods and services to customers on Saturday June 4.

The event will also include a range of market stalls in Vicarage Field selling a locally sourced food and gifts, as well as stalls from local community groups providing activities for all the family.

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said, "We're delighted to be part of organising the Hailsham Jubilee Day, which I’m confident will support our community in all the wonderful things they are doing locally.

Jubilee plans in Hailsham (photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP/GettyImages)

"The town council continues to work hard with project partners to make the necessary preparations for our town events and is grateful to everyone for their support. I hope that as many people as possible will come along to the Hailsham Jubilee Day shopping event on June 4, as well as other scheduled events taking place over the course of the June bank holiday weekend.

"We encourage people from Hailsham and nearby towns and villages to come along and benefit from the many special offers, discounts and promotions on goods and services from participating businesses on the day.

"Hailsham has everything you need for a fantastic shopping trip. We have a wonderful range of independent shops and high street retailers, an array of places to get a bite to eat and a number of salons to get a bit of pampering!"

If you’re a business in Hailsham wanting to get involved in the Jubilee weekend, please email [email protected] by May 27, including details of your intended offer/promotion to customers. Alternatively, call 01323 841702 for further details.

Other events in Hailsham for the Jubilee weekend:

June 2 – High Street will be shut to all traffic from 5pm. Performances from local musicians and a community choir. Special service of thanksgiving for the Queen, 6pm at Hailsham Parish Church. Lighting of the official beacon at 9.45pm.

June 4 – Jubilee Disco, 7pm-10pm at Hailsham Football Club. Street Market, 8.30am-1.30pm at Vicarage Field.

June 5 – Jubilee Family Fun Day in Western Road Recreation Ground with live music, games, sport, food and drink from 11am-8pm.