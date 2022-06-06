The afternoon was organised by Judith Turner, chair of Fernhurst Society, a number of people from the village helped.

Penny Sydenham, created an impromptu choir from members of Fernhurst Choral Society and St. Margaret’s, Church, Fernhurst, and Terry Parkhouse, who provided the sound system.

The choir, accompanied by Susie Walker on electronic piano, led the community singing of several patriotic songs, including Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope of Glory, folk songs from the four nations of the United Kingdom, and popular songs such as You’ll Never Walk Alone. This was followed by a moving rendition of God Save The Queen.

Organisers said: “The afternoon was therefore not only a celebration of the Queen but also an implicit celebration of Fernhurst’s invigorating community spirit.”

During the afternoon there was a dog show with classes such as the dog with the waggiest tail.

The picnic was held on Fernhurst Recreation Ground on Friday, June 3.

