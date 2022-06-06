It was held on Crossfield Green on Wednesday, June 1.

More than 100 visitors sampled the home-made scones and jam made by volunteers Pauline Colcutt and Gay McCart.

First to arrive was one of the Ukrainian families lodging in Fernhurst, mum Viktoriia who has taken on a volunteer shift at the Hub, bringing her children Tim and Daria, who now attend Fernhurst Primary School.

Viktoriia helped serve the growing crowd of visitors, practising her English learned at the Hub’s free English for Ukrainian classes taught by French tutor, Cecile Greener.

Antonia Plant, Hub chair of trustees, said, “We have been delighted with the community’s response to Ukrainian visitors now living locally. The Hub has a weekly get together for these guests and their hosts on Thursdays which provides a chance for them to discuss how they are getting on, indicate what support is needed and to speak their own language among friends.”

The sunny afternoon gave Fernhurst residents of all ages the perfect excuse to get together and share in the pleasure of celebrating her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Liz Rawlings, Hub manager, said, “It is wonderful to see so many people entering into the holiday spirit and we have received lots of compliments on our art exhibition by local artist Sam Fairbairn and made several sales already. The Hub is living up to its name by acting as a central focus for all ages to get together and encourage new village residents to meet others as well as allow old friends to catch up with each other.”

For information on Fernhurst Hub, visit www.fernhursthub.org.uk

1. JPMOnews-06-06-22-hub fernhurst cream tea jubilee 1-SSXupload.jpg Enjoying cream tea on the green Photo: contrib Photo Sales

2. Fernhurst Hub cream tea Patricia Foong, with friend Sue and Gaby the dog, with Elizabeth Blatherwick (7) Hattie Blatherwick (10) and Ukrainian visitors to the Hub Tim (11) and Daria (7) On the green outside the Hub. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

3. Fernhurst Jubilee celebrations Elizabeth Blatherwick (7) Hattie Blatherwick (10) who made friends with Ukrainian visitors to the Hub, Tim (11) and Daria (7) with Fernhurst Primary School teacher Mrs Sue Gibbon on right Photo: contrib Photo Sales

4. Cream tea in Fernhurst Val Newman , Gill Kellett, Louise Buchanan and Glenys Parkhouse Photo: contrib Photo Sales