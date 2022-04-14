WIth such a fascinating history and rich culture, there is so much to learn about Sussex. But how much do you already know? Put your knowledge to the test with our fun quiz! Find the answers at the end and let us know how you did.
1. Question 1
Which British rock legend lives in the East Sussex village of Peasmarsh?
Photo: Google Street View
2. Question 2
As tradition has dictated for more than 400 years, Arundel Castle is home to which Duke?
Photo: S Robards
3. Question 3
Which seaside town is home to the longest bench in the UK?
Photo: Google Street View
4. Question 4
Derived from the Middle English Suth-sæxe, what is the meaning behind the name Sussex?
Photo: S Robards