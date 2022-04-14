How well do you know Sussex?

Quiz: Put your knowledge of Sussex to the test with 10 questions about the counties

How well do you know Sussex? Answer these 10 questions to find out.

By Megan Baker
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 5:50 pm

WIth such a fascinating history and rich culture, there is so much to learn about Sussex. But how much do you already know? Put your knowledge to the test with our fun quiz! Find the answers at the end and let us know how you did.

1. Question 1

Which British rock legend lives in the East Sussex village of Peasmarsh?

2. Question 2

As tradition has dictated for more than 400 years, Arundel Castle is home to which Duke?

3. Question 3

Which seaside town is home to the longest bench in the UK?

4. Question 4

Derived from the Middle English Suth-sæxe, what is the meaning behind the name Sussex?

