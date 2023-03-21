Edit Account-Sign Out
Railway footbridge in Lewes to be refurbished with children's art

The footbridge over the railway from the Depot to East Sussex College in Lewes will soon be refurbished with children's art, following the completion of a project by Diversity Lewes and local councillors.

By Adrian RossContributor
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:31 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:32 GMT

Anthony Kalume of Diversity Lewes started the project back in 2021 as a way to restore the dilapidated bridge and to draw attention to the twin themes of Black Lives Matter and Climate Change.

Anthony set up a crowdfunder to raise funds, which saw an enthusiastic response from local people.

Anthony said: "We at Diversity Lewes are creating awareness on themes that affect us, and this message will be prominently displayed to highlight issues and solutions to benefit us all."

Anthony Kalume of Diversity Lewes, with councillors Adrian Ross and Wendy Maples on the soon-to-be-refurbished footbridge
Local councillors Adrian Ross and Wendy Maples have supported the initiative, finding additional funding and engaging council's maintenance team to do the refurbishment and installation.

Together, Anthony, Adrian and Wendy invited local schoolchildren to design new panels to replace the existing derelict ones.

Schools and home schoolers responded with hundreds of brilliant designs, from which Anthony and local artist Maia Eden selected 24 pieces.

Wendy said: "The young people's artwork is brilliant: they've really taken the themes to heart."

A local printer has printed the panels at cost, and East Sussex County Council will refurbish the bridge and install the panels this month.

Adrian concluded: "This bridge has been in desperate need of TLC for years. I'm delighted to have been able to help Diversity Lewes deliver this fantastic project!"

