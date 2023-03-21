East Sussex road repairs keeping residents up at night with a 'horror of noise and flashing lights'

Residents in Lewes say they are being kept up all night by roadworks being carried out on the A26.

East Sussex highway workers are currently carrying out carriageway resurfacing, patching and joint repair works on the A26 Malling Street/Malling Down, from Cuilfail Roundabout to Earwig Corner, from 8pm till 5am every day.

Alex Sutherland, a Malling Down resident, told SussexWorld the sound of the machines carrying out the work, combined with the smell of burning tar and flashing light visuals, “destroys any possibility of sleep” for him and his neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex said: “The constant whining, throbbing and screeching of the machines vibrate through the house, penetrating though the double glazing and bricks.

East Sussex highway workers are currently carrying out carriageway resurfacing, patching and joint repair works on the A26 Malling Street/Malling Down

"The smell from the burning tar enters into the house as do the coloured flashing lights. But it is all the non-stop different noises that is unbearable. It is impossible to sleep and the stress causes headaches and anxiety. It is a ghastly”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex has called for the work, which is currently scheduled to finish April 3, to finish at midnight each night and carry on for an extended period.

He said: "It may be necessary [the roadworks], but it would be better, healthier and more considerate to residents if it stopped at midnight and went on for two extra nights.”

The Highways apologised for the disturbance, but said it as not viable to stop at midnight as it would double the length of time required to complete the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Highways apologised for the disturbance, but said it as not viable to stop at midnight as it would double the length of time required to complete the project.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the noise disturbance caused by these essential roadworks. We know overnight roadworks are frustrating for residents and we appreciate people bearing with us.

“We are doing all we can to minimise the disruption and for the remainder of the project we will be carrying out the nosiest work at the start of the night-time road closure wherever possible.

“Unfortunately, it is not viable for us to stop the work at midnight as this would double the length of time required to complete the scheme and increase the cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project is due to be finished ahead of schedule and once completed residents and road users will benefit from a smoother, safer road surface.”