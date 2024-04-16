Protest over Hastings beach dog ban

The rally is set to take place at 11am on Saturday April 20 and has been organised by local group Paws for Shores.

A spokesperson said: “Please join us and show your support against the new summer dog beach ban. We want to show all the councillors standing for election how strongly we feel about this, so the more of you who can join us the better. We will be asking local councillors to attend.”

The Council has imposed two dog exclusion areas on the beach over the summer, between 1 April to 30 September. These are from the east of Rock-a-Nore to the east side of Hastings Pier and

from the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel.

The rally follows a recently launched a Change.Org petition that already has over 1,000 signatures. The petition was started by local resident Ann Pottle, who said: “Dog owners have been deeply affected by the recent decision made by our council. Despite conducting a consultation, our voices were ignored and dogs were banned from all beaches near the Old Town, Hastings during the summer months.

"This decision has left many of us, without a beach to walk our beloved pets during these months. The majority of us agreed that there needed to be some compromise but objected to the additional restrictions on the Stade Beach. A working beach, where fishermen’s dogs are now considered as working dogs and free to roam without restrictions.

“This is not just about dog walking; it's about preserving our community spirit and ensuring inclusivity for all residents. Moreover, this ban has potential negative impacts on our local economy. Dog owners from other towns who would normally visit are now discouraged due to these restrictions. This could lead to decreased spending in local businesses that rely heavily on seasonal visitors.

“Additionally, this ban forces locals like myself who live near the beach to drive if want to enjoy the beach as a family - an unnecessary contribution towards environmental pollution which contradicts with UK's commitment towards reducing carbon emissions and goes against our own councils objectives of making the best use of the seafront and promoting tourism.

“We urge Hastings Council to reconsider their decision and allow dogs access to Stade Beach all year round while implementing reasonable rules that respect both dog owners and non-dog owners alike. Please sign this petition if you believe in a more inclusive Hastings where everyone - including our four-legged friends - can enjoy what our beautiful town has to offer."

Dogs are allowed on the beach either on or off-lead at any time on the beach from the west of Hastings Pier to the west end of Bottle Alley and from opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel until the border with Rother where their restrictions take over.