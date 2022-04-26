Rapper pays tribute to Hastings before release of first single

Gabriel Rogers-Mullen, whose stage name is Solar Flight, is a performer on the open-mic circuit and is preparing to release his first single.

He said: “Since November, I have played 100 open mics, including The Hilton and in Lagos, LA, Dublin and more via Zoom. I even played an open mic to Tottenham football hooligans, very different from The Hilton, but both audiences loved it.

“I find Hastings a relaxing place and have practised my stage presence there in my dad’s house - he is a well-known musician.”

“My dad, Phil Mullen, is a well-known figure in the field of music education and is a professor who gives lectures to global audiences. He has also opened for U2 and The Pogues.”

Gabriel said he maintains a strong connection to the town and is looking forward to performing in Hastings one day.

He added: “I visited my dad in Hastings on weekends, he lived on the hill near where the Langham Pub used to be. I have recently written some rap lyrics about Hastings and I am currently writing a song inspired by Hastings too.

“I aim to inspire the youth through my music and to have a deep and meaningful message with my lyrics. I write new songs every day and my goal is to write eight songs a day.

“In Hastings especially, I see homeless people not getting the support they need and I see local businesses closing down, as well as people feeling left behind.

“I hope that my songs will help young people to express how they really feel and to connect more with one another and to feel there are opportunities out there for them.

“I definitely plan to perform in Hastings in the future!”

His single, ‘What Does Love mean?’, will be released on June 1.