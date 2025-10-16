Rare Saxon treasure to go on display at Chichester museum

Thanks to overwhelming community support, The Novium Museum in Chichester will soon become the permanent home of a rare piece of Saxon history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stopham Mount, an intricately decorated gold and garnet sword fitting dating back to AD 600-700, will be displayed in the museum’s first-floor gallery early next year in a specially designed custom case as part of its permanent exhibition on local history.

The mount was acquired in 2024 following a successful fundraising campaign that received an incredible response from the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, and with a generous donation from the owner of the land where the mount was discovered, the museum raised the final £9,000 needed to acquire the piece through its first-ever crowdfunding campaign. In total, 166 donations were received.

Rare Saxon treasure is set to go on display at The Novium Museum.

In addition, The Novium Museum was awarded a £4,942 ‘On Display’ grant from Arts Council England, Art Fund and Museum Development South-East to purchase a new display case and plinth for the mount.

Discovered in 2022 near Stopham in the Chichester District, the pyramidal mount is only the second of its kind found in West Sussex. The first, acquired by The British Museum in 1981, was incomplete, making the Stopham mount an exceptionally rare and important discovery.

Since its acquisition, the museum has been preparing the mount for display, including careful cleaning by conservators to remove residual soil remaining from its discovery, and commissioning the production of a custom-made mount so that it can properly displayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, said: “We were incredibly grateful for the public support for this campaign.

The Stopham Mount, an intricately decorated gold and garnet sword fitting dating back to AD 600-700, will be displayed in the museum’s first-floor gallery.

"It’s thanks to the generosity of our community that this remarkable find can now be displayed in Chichester, close to where it was discovered.

“The mount will not only enrich the museum’s collection, but also provide new opportunities for learning, research and engagement.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated or helped spread the word — this was a true community effort, and it’s a joy to now be able to share it with our visitors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measuring just over 16mm in height, the mount was likely attached to a strap that helped secure a sword to its scabbard. Each side is exquisitely decorated with gold cells, plate and bar garnets, and waffle-stamped gold foil — creating a jewel-like effect that would have signified wealth, status, and power.

The rare piece of Saxon history will be displayed in the new year - for more information, visit: www.thenovium.org/stophammount.

Anyone wishing to support The Novium Museum’s ongoing work to preserve and share the district’s rich heritage can donate atwww.thenovium.org/donate