Reader letter: ‘Wiggly lines’ at Worthing’s new pedestrian area are ‘fun’ and ‘innovative’

The new pedestrianised area at Montague Place, Worthing. Photograph: Eddie Mitchell

What a shame that you couldn’t find anyone who actually likes the wiggly lines in Montague Place, in the last edition of the Worthing Herald.

Well, I love them. They’re fun! Different! Innovative! It gives an ordinary public area a real lift. So well done Worthing Borough Council.

I love history and historic buildings but can’t see why we can’t integrate the old and the new.

