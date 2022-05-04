Reader letter: ‘Wiggly lines’ at Worthing’s new pedestrian area are ‘fun’ and ‘innovative’

What a shame that you couldn’t find anyone who actually likes the wiggly lines in Montague Place, in the last edition of the Worthing Herald.
Well, I love them. They’re fun! Different! Innovative! It gives an ordinary public area a real lift. So well done Worthing Borough Council.
I love history and historic buildings but can’t see why we can’t integrate the old and the new.
Worthing could do with more interesting and quirky initiatives so I welcome this particular one and look forward to more like it.
