Reader's letter: A24 slip road layout is one of the worst in UK and Europe

I read with interest the article referring to the slip road onto the A24 at Highwood Mill.

So many people have nearly had accidents there and consider it a place waiting for an accident to happen. Well, one has happened to me.

I won’t go into details, but it happened just before the pandemic in 2020 just after I moved to Horsham and very much fitted the situations described in the article. No one was hurt thankfully.

The slip road from the A24 junction at Highwood Mill towards Broadbridge Heath

As a result, when approaching the roundabout from the north, whether I am going towards the A24 or Broadbridge Heath direction, I will only use the left hand lane. I seems to me to be the only safe thing to do considering the terrible layout there.

As I recall, it was always possible in the past to join the A24 southbound directly from the Guildford Road roundabout.

Why on earth was that changed for the strange configuration there now?

I’ve driven all over the UK and much of Europe over the years, but, although there are some rather odd road layouts around, this one has to be one of the worst.