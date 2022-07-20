Chesworth Farm, Horsham. Photo by Steve Cobb

10 FREE things to do in Horsham this summer holidays

Here is a list of 10 inexpensive ideas for family fun, near Horsham, this summer holiday.

By Megan O'Neill
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:57 pm

1. Southwater Country Park

Southwater Country Park, Horsham, RH13 9UN. Visit Southwater Country Park this summer for a tranquil open space at the heart of the village. The park offers something for all the family with its Dinosaur Island, watersports centre, cafe, nature walks and The Quarry (a natural convservation area home to birds, butterflies and lizards). Visit https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/southwater-country-park/find-southwater-country-park for more information.

Photo: Steve Robards

2. Horsham Museum

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery has various summer exhibitions on offer including 'Percy Bysshe Shelley: A Poet's Journey' and 'July Children's Trail: Shelley Poetry Trail'. It is free entry, so it is definitely worth a visit this summer. 9 Cause Way, Horsham, RH121HE https://horshammuseum.org/events

Photo: Google Maps

3. Horsham market

Located in the Horsham Carfax every Thursday and Saturday is a food market offering stalls of local and international delicacies. Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1EG https://foodrockssouth.co.uk/horshammarkets/

Photo: Derek Martin

4. Leechpool Woods

Leechpool Woods is a 53-acre site of ancient woodland. There are five signposted walking trails that cover different habitats, including a sculpture trail. Owlbeech Woods is restored heathland that supports a rare selection of flora and fauna. Admission to both sites is free and they are open all year round. https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/leechpool-and-owlbeech-woods

Photo: Steve Robards

