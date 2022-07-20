10 FREE things to do in Horsham this summer holidays

1. Southwater Country Park

Southwater Country Park, Horsham, RH13 9UN. Visit Southwater Country Park this summer for a tranquil open space at the heart of the village. The park offers something for all the family with its Dinosaur Island, watersports centre, cafe, nature walks and The Quarry (a natural convservation area home to birds, butterflies and lizards). Visit https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/southwater-country-park/find-southwater-country-park for more information.

Photo: Steve Robards