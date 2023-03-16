Reader's letter: Asylum policy is clearly designed to fail rather than succeed

From: Paul Clarke, Queensway, Horsham

Andrew Griffith uses his weekly column to endorse the government's plans to make asylum claims by those arriving in small boats inadmissible (County Times, March 9).

I'd be interested to know more about the methodology behind his claim to speak 'on behalf of the majority of my constituents' in this matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has he canvassed them? How, exactly? Is he 'spinning' a vocal minority as a majority?

Home Secretary Suella Braverman listens as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

It's true, of course, that few people think this route is either satisfactory or sustainable, but the policy of declaring it illegal is clearly designed to fail rather than succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'cunning plan' is to create an elephant trap for 'the blob' to fall into – spuriously alleged to be Keir Starmer, the civil service, lawyers, Gary Lineker, anyone living in north London – and, by implication, the liberal minded minority of his constituents.

All in time for the local elections, where his government's failure on economic policy and public services should result in a salutary reckoning.

As for his assertion: 'In 1951 Britain led the way in forming the UNHCR Refugee Convention', he might also point out that in the same year, driven by Winston Churchill, Britain helped create and was among the first to recognise, the European Convention on Human Rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The European Court – now so detested by Mr Griffith's colleagues – was subsequently created to interpret the Convention.

In flouting its jurisdiction, the plan he boasts of destabilises both the Brexit withdrawal and the Belfast agreements – international treaties which make copious reference to the crucial role of the ECHR.

In doing so, it threatens not only our relations with Europe and the United States, but Rishi Sunak's recent initiative to mend fences after the disastrous diversions of Etonian populism and Trussonomic delusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We could well end up with the worst of both worlds – more small boats and a return to the international wooden spoon.

• Share your own views – email your letters to [email protected]. Please keep letters to a maximum of 300 words. Letters cannot be published without a name and postal address. Also include a daytime phone number if possible. We reserve the right to edit any letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad