Reader’s letter: Get off your soapboxes on Airbourne, we’re happy to see Red Arrows

I do wish the people who write letters into the paper moaning about Airbourne would fall off their soap box click here for an example.

So often nowadays individuals start preaching without any thought or interest in how their views impact on others.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of people in this town can’t afford trips abroad for holidays, that includes my family. We rely on what’s on offer locally and Eastbourne is a great for the kids, with the beach and parks.

Airbourne display at Eastbourne SUS-180815-125706001

But it’s also good to be able to have a few highlights to visit during the school holidays and Airbourne is certainly one of them, our children love it.

All our friends enjoy Airbourne too and are very happy to have the Red Arrows here again. Do those with environmental concerns never get on a plane for a flight to a holiday destination?